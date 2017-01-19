Gretchen N. Miller, Products Liability & Mass Torts shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is serving as Program Chair for the Defense Research Institute’s (DRI) 2017 Products Liability Conference. The annual event will take place Feb. 8-10, 2017, at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Miller will be welcoming conference attendees on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8:15 a.m., and providing additional remarks on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 8:15 a.m.

The theme of this year’s conference is “From the Trenches.” Top experts and scholars from the consumer products industry will provide unique insider insights and perspectives on issues that are affecting companies within this space. Speakers and panelists are leaders who have been at the heart of some of the highest profile product liability issues in recent years and what they have learned can help improve attendees’ product liability practice. “I am honored to serve as Program Chair for what is considered to be one of the most influential platforms for those involved in the consumer products industry. The conference provides an unparalleled opportunity to network with industry leaders and truly benefit from the experience of those ‘in the trenches’ as our theme indicates this year,” Miller said.

In addition to Miller, Greenberg Traurig Intellectual Property & Technology Practice Group Shareholder Ed Chansky will be speaking on “Citizen Enforcers, Consumer Activists and ‘Mommy Bloggers’” on Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m. The session will focus on how these social media advocates are affecting the potential liability of product manufacturers. Chansky focuses his practice in the areas of intellectual property (particularly development, selection, protection and licensing of trademarks worldwide) and advertising, sales promotion, and trade-regulation law, including charitable promotions, cause-related marketing, sweepstakes, contests, gift cards, eCommerce, substantiation of advertising claims, social gaming, social media, and all aspects of unfair or deceptive trade practices in a wide variety of industries.

Full information on DRI’s Product Liability Conference can be found here.

Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the event.

