Fiddler's Creek Clubhouse

Fiddler’s Creek has been awarded its second consecutive Distinguished Emerald Club of the World designation, an honor attained by only 4 percent of all international private clubs.

“Receiving the Distinguished Emerald Club designation for two consecutive years demonstrates our efforts to continually elevate the club experience for our members and their guests,” said Aubrey Ferrao, CEO of Fiddler’s Creek Community LLC. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional amenities and service at Fiddler’s Creek, and this award recognizes and honors that commitment.”

Presented annually by BoardRoom magazine – considered the most influential trade publication in the private club industry – the Distinguished Emerald Club program recognizes clubs offering the most memorable membership experiences. Clubs are evaluated in 10 categories, including golf, dining, fitness and clubhouse.

“We congratulate Fiddler’s Creek on being named a Distinguished Emerald Club for the second year,” said John Fornaro, the publisher of BoardRoom, which designed the program to recognize and preserve the private club tradition. “Special recognition also goes to the management team, as well as the club’s board of directors, department heads and the entire staff, for their efforts in providing an excellent member experience.”

Potential clubs are peer-recommended by a committee of industry experts and top private club general managers. BoardRoom executives, who have visited more than 5,000 clubs worldwide, visited Fiddler’s Creek and used a proprietary club-specific rating system focusing on food and beverage service, golf operations and courses, tennis, aquatics, spa, and club facilities, as well as intangible qualities such as reputation, traditions, history and lore.

“Our members have always enjoyed an unrivaled experience at The Club & Spa at Fiddler’s Creek,” said Ron Albeit, general manager. “Being named a Distinguished Emerald Club truly is one of the top honors a private club can receive. It really gives our members bragging rights.”

Fiddler’s Creek’s signature 18-hole Creek Course, designed by acclaimed golf course architect Arthur Hills, has created legendary moments since its opening in February 2002. Named among Golfweek Magazine’s Top 100 Best Residential Golf Courses in the country for 12 consecutive years, the course was designed within existing marshlands, nature preserves, creeks and waterways in the 4,000-acre Fiddler’s Creek, a luxury master-planned community on Collier Boulevard on the way to Marco Island.

The Creek Course and Fiddler’s Creek also have received recognition in Links magazine as one of America’s 100 Premier Properties, Travel + Leisure Golf magazine’s America’s Top 100 Golf Communities, and GolfCourseRealty.com’s Top 10 Best Residential Courses in the Sunshine State.

Resort-inspired amenities at the 54,000-square-foot Club & Spa at Fiddler’s Creek include a fitness center, tropical lagoon-style swimming complex, tennis courts, and casual and elegant dining. The Club & Spa offers a luxury resort lifestyle and hosts numerous community-wide parties and special events for residents of all ages.

Fiddler’s Creek residents seeking a beach and boating lifestyle have the opportunity to join The Tarpon Club. Members have access to a full-service marina, social events on and off the water, and luxury beach, resort and spa privileges at nearby Marco Beach Ocean Resort, ranked among the Top Resorts in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards and by Conde Nast Traveler.

Preconstruction and move-in ready homes at Fiddler’s Creek are priced from the $400,000s to over $2 million and are offered by six preferred homebuilders – Taylor Morrison, Harbourside Custom Homes, Lennar Homes, Ashton Woods Homes, D.R. Horton and Stock Signature Homes.

For membership details and more information about Fiddler’s Creek, call 239-732-9300, stop by the Fiddler’s Creek Information Center at 8152 Fiddler’s Creek Parkway in Naples, or visit http://www.fiddlerscreek.com. Aubrey Ferrao is CEO of Fiddler’s Creek Community LLC.