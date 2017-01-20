Economic development is a team sport and we have a great team in Maryland working together to support our state's unique assets.

The Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA) will hold its third annual Economic Development Day on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at the Miller Senate Building in Annapolis, Md.

The event, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., presents the opportunity for economic development leaders to connect and communicate with state elected and appointed officials about economic development initiatives throughout Maryland. The event will feature a dialogue between policymakers and economic developers that will delve into detailed priorities for continued growth of jobs and investment for Maryland.

R. Michael Gill, secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce, will kick off a series of presentations highlighting the important role that economic development plays in communities across Maryland. Additional featured speakers will be Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and Paul Nolan, vice president of tax and government affairs at McCormick & Company, Inc.

“Economic development is a team sport and we have a great team in Maryland working together to support our state’s unique assets,” said Secretary Gill. “I look forward to joining our economic development leaders and stakeholders to discuss what we each bring to the table and how we can continue to collaborate on creating jobs, attracting new businesses and making sure Maryland businesses achieve success.”

“This event is a great way for attendees to reach out and strengthen their relationships with our elected officials,” said Pamela Ruff, executive director of MEDA. “We are proud to be a vehicle that brings economic development leaders and legislators together in order to enhance Maryland’s vitality.”

Economic development professionals will showcase their ability to transform lives by creating opportunities, inspiring innovation and enriching communities, while state legislators will learn more about the specific economic development initiatives within their jurisdiction. Economic Development Day in Annapolis is open to all MEDA members, state legislators, and other state officials who will gather in recognition of economic development’s impact in our state.

Economic Development Day in Annapolis is sponsored by the Maryland Department of Commerce, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Comcast NBCUniversal, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, Cumberland Economic Development Corporation, Maryland Economic Development Corporation, Site Resources, Queen Anne’s County Economic Development and Worcester County Economic Development. For more information about Economic Development Day in Annapolis and to register, visit http://www.medamd.com.

About MEDA:

MEDA enhances the knowledge and skills of its members and encourages partnerships and networking among those committed to bringing jobs and investment to Maryland. In addition to quarterly conferences, members have access to opportunities, discounts and scholarships for professional development and can participate in awards programs that recognize the best economic development projects or programs, redevelopment projects or programs and marketing efforts in the state of Maryland.