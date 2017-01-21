Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association Coming Home 2017 PGIAA and Pacifica create "Healing, Peace and Soul: Dialogues of Reconnection and Renewal" for Coming Home 2017.

Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Alumni Association announced today through its Director of Alumni Relations, Dianne Travis-Teague, the electrifying line-up of events for its annual meeting “Coming Home 2017,” an activity-packed weekend of educational and enlivening festivities for alumni, family, friends, and community. “Coming Home 2017” will be held on Friday January 27 through Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Pacifica Graduate Institute campus located at 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. Space is limited. Early registration is recommended at Come Home to Pacifica or, call the Office of Alumni Relations at 805-673.6163. Registration fee is $155 and includes meals. Lodging is available on campus - please visit on-line registration for fee information.

The “Coming Home 2017” weekend includes: an exclusive Chancellor’s Reception and Awards Ceremony; Emeritus Sage Lectures by Allen Koehn, Robert Romanyshyn, Allen Bishop, Veronica Goodchild, and Aaron Kipnis; Poetry, Dream Tending, and Global Dream Collage workshops; Alumni Poster Session; the Annual Alumni Authors Spotlight and Reception, Alumni Networking Brunch, The Wendy Davee Award for Service, The Chancellor’s Community Award and The Chancellor’s Award for Excellence. “This year, the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) and Pacifica Graduate Institute join forces to create “Healing, Peace and Soul: Dialogues of Reconnection and Renewal, bringing together the collective wisdom of Pacifica's Emeritus Faculty, Core Faculty, Alumni, and Students. Discussions will be depth-driven and participants will leave campus with a renewed sense of purpose and direction,” states Dianne Travis-Teague.

Pacifica Graduate Institute is a WASC-accredited graduate school with two campuses, located between the coast and the foothills of the Pacific Ocean, a few miles south of Santa Barbara. The graduate institute offers masters and doctoral degree programs in Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Counseling Psychology, the Engaged Humanities, and Mythological Studies, all informed by the traditions of Depth Psychology. Pacifica provides an educational environment that nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences and an academic community that fosters a spirit of open inquiry and scholastic excellence. In the last 35 years, Pacifica Graduate Institute has graduated over 4500 alumni. Dianne Travis-Teague, Director of Alumni Relations, facilitates ongoing collaborations between Pacifica's Office of the Chancellor and the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association, honoring the association’s mandate to extend and nurture the Pacifica experience in and through the world. In partnership with Alumni Relations, the Association provides programs and services that strengthen the connections between graduates, the institute, and the community.

Travel and Accommodations Information:

For travel arrangements, contact Erin Zetter at Santa Barbara Travel, 800.350.9333, Ext. 140 or via e-mail: ezetter(at)sbtravel(dot)com. A limited number of guest rooms are available at Pacifica’s Ladera Lane Campus, 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. Accommodations are simple, dormitory-style rooms with a shared bath and shower. Reservations for rooms must be made through Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Relations Office. There is a two-night minimum stay. Only attendees of this event may stay on campus. For additional information, visit Pacifica Graduate Institute or contact the Office of Alumni Relations at (805) 679-6163 or via e-mail: alumnirelations(at)pacifica(dot)edu. For up-to-date details, stay in touch with Coming Home to Pacifica.

It’s a great time to come home to Pacifica!

Coming Home 2017 - Calendar of Events

Friday, January 27:

Emeritus Sage Wisdom Lectures

-- Joined by Core Faculty for Discussions and Q&A

** OPEN TO THE PUBLIC **

Alumni Poster Session

-- Alumni showcase their research, projects, publications, and artwork.

Chancellor's Reception

-- Presentations of the Wendy Davee Award for Service,

-- The Walter Odajnyk Memorial Scholarship

-- The Chancellor's Award for Excellence and

-- The Chancellor’s Award for Community Service

Saturday, January 28:

Healing Reconnections: Dialogues for Renewal

-- Workshops: Poetry, Dream Tending and Global Dream Collage, Self-Care

-- Breakout Session Featuring Community Liberation Ecopsychology (CLE)

-- Emeritus Faculty Helene Lorenz w/Susan James

-- Special Event: Third Annual Alumni Authors Spotlight & Reception

You will not want to miss this event, celebrating who has published books, especially those published in 2016. Our authors gather and share tidbits about their work and their journey to publishing. A Book-Signing/Meet N’ Greet with the authors follows. Heartfelt and heartwarming!

Sunday, January 29:

“Healing, Peace, Soul”

-- First Annual Alumni Networking Brunch

-- Closing Ritual

2017 Awards

PGIAA, Alumni Relations and The Office of the Chancellor are proud to announce 2017 recipients:

-- The Wendy Davee Award for Service – Elizabeth ‘Liz” Deligio - 2015 MA DPCLE

-- The Walter Odajnyk Memorial Scholarship – Chad Kreutzinger, Myth Student & Paige Bigelow, Myth Student

-- The Chancellor’s Award for Excellence – Kyrie-eleison Sue Carpenter - 2015 MA Counseling

-- The Chancellor’s Community – Jeni Ambrose - 2015 MA DPSOMA

Pacifica Graduate Institute, with two campuses in Santa Barbara, California, is a WASC-accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral degree programs in depth psychology, mythological studies, and the humanities. The Institute has established an educational environment that nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and a rigorous academic community with a spirit of free and open inquiry. Students have access to an impressive array of resources including the OPUS Archives and Research Center

The mission of Pacifica Graduate Institute is to foster creative learning and research in the fields of psychology, the humanities, and mythological studies, framed in the traditions of depth psychology. Consistent with and supporting this vision, Pacifica Graduate Institute is employee-owned, and practices shared stewardship.

Pacifica Graduate Institute

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association

Opus Archives and Research Center

Pacifica Bookstore