Koeppel Auto Group Supports New York Cares Coat Drive and City Harvest

Koeppel Auto Group will be paying back the community by supporting the New York Cares Coat Drive and City Harvest this winter. Koeppel will aid in gathering food and clothing for those in need, as well as spreading the word around surrounding communities.

“Our dealership has a long history of support for those in need in our community and surrounding areas,” said Mark Lacher, owner of Koeppel Auto Group. “We want to help ensure that our entire community has proper clothing and food to get them through the holidays and the winter. The purpose of our support also extends beyond our community—we want to help bring greater public attention to this social need.”

The New York Cares Coat Drive takes place until December 31st, 2016. The organizations primary goal is to help thousands of people who struggle to keep themselves and their loved ones warm by collecting and providing an incredible 7,300 plus coats.

City Harvest is holding the 34th annual Daily News Food Drive, which will be held from Wednesday, October 26, 2016 through Friday, January 13, 2017. The primary goal is to collect enough good food for those in need during the holiday and winter seasons. City Harvest aims to collect one million pounds of nutritious, non-perishable food, which they will deliver to 500 soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs across the five boroughs.

“We want to thank all those who will take the time to visit Koeppel Auto Group and donate food and coats to help those in our community,” Mr. Lacher said. “And we hope that everyone in the community will join us in support of The New York Cares Coat Drive and City Harvest.”