KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, a leading functional service contract research organization (CRO) is pleased to announce the expansion of their executive leadership team. KCAS welcomes Mr. Buddy Worrell to the position of Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

“The addition of Buddy Worrell to our leadership team is one more step towards setting the stage for KCAS’ evolution as a service provider. We are committed to identifying, attracting and growing the talent we need to become a leading provider of Bioanalytical services.” stated John Bucksath, CEO.

Mr. Worrell joins KCAS with 30+ years of marketing and sales expertise. He has worked with several CROs and brings with him in depth knowledge of pharmaceutical business development practices, forecasting and marketing. Retiring in 2012, Buddy consulted and served on advisory councils. However, having the opportunity to step back into a full-time role to coach a team of professionals through a high-growth period was irresistible.

“The prospect of working with John Bucksath and the fine folks at KCAS was enough to draw me out of retirement on the North Carolina coast. The talented Marketing and Sales team has been generous and welcoming as I lay out my vision of the future for our department. We have an incredible track record and I have no doubts as to the success at KCAS.” stated Buddy Worrell, Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

About KCAS

KCAS Bioanalytical & Biomarker Services is a contract laboratory with 37+ years of bioanalytical expertise. Centrally located in Kansas City, KCAS provides small- and large-molecule PK, immunogenicity, and biomarker analysis operating a variety of equipment platforms to service a wide range of therapeutic areas. KCAS’ team leverages a highly scientific staff with an average tenure of 14 years at the company to provide clients of all sizes with expertise in robust assay development, validation, and sample analysis under fit-for-purpose Non-GLP, GLP, and GCP conditions for discovery, preclinical and clinical studies. Our teams have developed and validated more than 5,500 bioanalytical assays and have undergone 16 FDA inspections. Learn more at: http://www.kcasbio.com