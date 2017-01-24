This award reflects the exceptional results we deliver to our customers—from click-rates to video views, website visits, searches, sales leads and more. -- David Ponn, CEO, Search Optics

Search Optics®, a leading global digital marketing provider with expertise in automotive and other industries, was named winner of the 2016 Google Channel Sales Mobile Champion Award of North America. This marks the second consecutive year that Search Optics has earned top honors from Google in recognition of its expertise in mobile-first marketing.

To coincide with the award, Search Optics will provide hands-on demonstrations of its mobile-first digital marketing offerings in booth #5141 at the NADA 2017 Conference & Expo in New Orleans, January 27-29.

The Google Channel Sales Mobile Champion Award is presented each year to the company that generates the highest levels of real-world results across a number of quality metrics, as determined by Google. In winning the 2016 award, Search Optics demonstrated the extent to which its mobile-first talent, technology, services and strategies have impacted the success of its worldwide customer base. More information on the award and what it means to automotive dealers is available on the Search Optics blog.

“This award represents the ultimate win for our team. Not only does it come from Google, but it also reflects the exceptional results we deliver to our customers—from click-rates to video views, website visits, searches, sales leads and more. In today’s ever-changing market, all of these results are increasingly driven by mobile-first strategies,” said Search Optics CEO David Ponn.

As an example of what Search Optics has done to become the reigning mobile champion, earlier this year the company worked with an automotive manufacturer to implement and convert dealer sites to a mobile-first website platform, while also establishing associated paid search, hyperlocal, and programmatic media campaigns, which incorporated video and display advertising.

“The impact of our efforts on advertising effectiveness was astounding. Those audiences exposed to Search Optics digital marketing campaigns were three times more likely to visit a dealer website than those potential buyers who were not exposed,” said Ponn.

Building upon its mobile-first services and expertise, Search Optics continues to lead the automotive digital marketing industry with more than 1,000 Google-certified staff. In addition, in 2016 the company delivered new advances to the Search Optics’ Blueprint Platform®, a fully responsive website platform that enables businesses to take a mobile-first approach to website design. By delivering a fully immersive mobile experience that provides car buyers with relevant content at every stage of their shopping journey, automotive dealers and manufacturers can dramatically improve customer engagement and generate better leads.

About Search Optics

Search Optics is a leader in global digital marketing that specializes in custom, integrated solutions with an emphasis on outstanding measurable results. The company uses an uncommon blend of class-leading technology backed by real people. Founded in 1998, Search Optics has offices in the North America, APAC, EMEA and LATAM regions. For more information, please visit http://www.searchoptics.com. You can follow Search Optics on Twitter, LinkedIn, G+ and Facebook.