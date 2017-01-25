Angel investor Larry Tey Por Yee funds Elephant Rescue in Thailand

Gomif's Tey inspires social care business model in Bangkok, Thailand. By offering them the opportunity to bring their elephants back to live in peace, as it was intended, in the forest, means that they can avoid working the elephants in circus shows and street begging

Environmentalist and investor Tey Por Yee (Larry) sponsored the program of elephant rescue in Thailand, as part of the Gomif Partners’ Socialpreneurship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Larry shows his concerns and contributed to the program during Thailand Cyber Workshop in Bangkok.

The program helps mahouts and elephant owners to return to their community in Northern Thailand.

Street begging and working in tourist camps significantly reduces the life expectancy of these endangered species. It diminishes their high cultural importance and places individuals in inhumane living conditions. Working elephants are waiting to join our forest reintroduction program and funds are desperately needed to facilitate this. Mahouts and owners join our education and alternative livelihoods program along with their elephants to ensure they have a sustainable alternative form of work.

“By offering them the opportunity to bring their elephants back to live in peace, as it was intended, in the forest, means that they can avoid working the elephants in circus shows and street begging”, commented Larry.

The program is organized by GVI & GlobalGiving. Learn more about the program at https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/elephant-rescue-thailand/

Gomif Partners co-lead by venture capitalist Tey Por Yee (Larry), shows the tech savvy startups on Thailand Cyber Workshop, how easy to contribute to society by using the Internet, besides making profit from business. The project is in hope to promote social responsibility as part of the crucial element in business. Gomif will pick up an equity stake in qualified startups as part of the program. Interested candidate can visit https://gomif.com/ and submit business plan online.

