Updated product specifications from the Indiana Limestone Company set current standards for project design and preparation using the company’s outstanding stone products. The specifications are useful tools for designers, architects, and construction engineers. Among other changes, the spec revisions reflect current standards and organization of the Construction Specifications Institute.

The updated materials, available at IndianaLimestoneCompany.com, include PDF and Docx downloads for the Division 4: Masonry specifications (Section 044308: Limestone Masonry) and a PDF download for the Division 32: Exterior Improvements spec (Section 321440.11: Limestone Pavers). The Division 32 specifications are the first to be prepared for limestone pavers.

In addition to being updated to reflect 2016 CSI standards, the 044308 specifications incorporate material grades, color ranges, and quarry information from Indiana Limestone Company.

Additional new specifications for Adhered Limestone Veneer and Limestone Veneers are being prepared for listing under Division 04: Masonry. They are expected to be ready by June 2017.

“We realize the importance of three-part architectural specifications to the design process,” said Ben Wojcikiewicz, Indiana Limestone Company product manager. “Recently we revised our cut-stone specification to better reflect our current product and update to the most current CSI format.

“We've also released a 3-part specification for Indiana Limestone unit paving and are working on simplified versions for our Thin Veneer and Full-Bed Veneer products. This is one of the ways we partner with Architects, Engineers, and Designers to make it easier to specify and build with Indiana Limestone.”

