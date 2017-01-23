ClimeCo Launches Canadian Expansion and ClimeCo Canada, ULC

“This expansion earmarks an important milestone within ClimeCo’s continued growth”, commented ClimeCo Corporation President and CEO, Bill Flederbach.

ClimeCo Corporation (ClimeCo), recipient of the 2015 California Climate Action Reserve Project Developer of the Year award, announces the establishment of ClimeCo Canada, ULC, and the hire of Ms. Chelsea Bryant as Vice President of Canadian Operations, located in our new Calgary, Alberta office.

ClimeCo has maintained a strong presence within Alberta as a key advisor around the Specified Gas Emitters Regulation (SGER) and the transaction of Alberta compliance instruments. ClimeCo is currently managing the largest offset project in the Province, which will generate approximately 700,000 tonnes of offsets in 2017 alone. In addition, ClimeCo has been expanding rapidly in the Ontario carbon market as a lead advisor, helping our clients to prepare for the Ontario cap-and-trade program in 2017 and for future linkage with California and Quebec in 2018. Recent progression of these environmental regulatory landscapes has accelerated the need for ClimeCo’s full-time presence in Canada.

The Canadian office will be headed by Chelsea Bryant, Vice President of ClimeCo Canada, and will be headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Ms. Bryant’s most recent position was with TransCanada, a well-recognized provider of energy infrastructure and power generation throughout North America. In her role at TransCanada, Ms. Bryant managed a large portfolio of environmental instruments and brought leadership not only to the Alberta market, but also to the joint California / Quebec and RGGI markets. As part of her previous role, Ms. Bryant has transacted over 6 million Alberta SGER eligible offsets and emission performance credits (EPCs) which, when combined with ClimeCo’s transactions, squarely puts ClimeCo as the leader in this market.

“This expansion earmarks an important milestone within ClimeCo’s continued growth”, commented ClimeCo Corporation President and CEO, Bill Flederbach. “Ms. Bryant’s experience in managing a diverse portfolio of environmental assets in North American markets, accompanied by her experience with and appreciation for the interconnection of regulatory market dynamics, policy movement and individual investment behavior, enables her to optimize opportunities for market participants that return significant compliance cost savings and encourages market participation.”

Ms. Bryant will elevate ClimeCo’s expansion into other jurisdictions of the Western Climate Initiative, including Toronto, Ontario, which is also slated for a second ClimeCo Canada, ULC office.

ClimeCo Corporation is a respected project developer, advisor and trader of environmental commodity market products. Specialized expertise in regional criteria pollutant trading programs, California cap-and-trade, voluntary markets, and project development and financing of internal CO2 abatement systems, complement ClimeCo’s diverse commodity portfolio. Within the Climate Action Reserve, ClimeCo is the largest developer of U.S. GHG-offset projects and producer of U.S. voluntary carbon offsets, managing projects that reduce more than four million tonnes of CO2e per year. For information, contact 484-415-0501 or mfinneran(at)climeco(dot)com.

