APCER Life Sciences, Inc., the truly global provider of safety, medical, regulatory and technology services, and Advera Health Analytics, Inc., a leading healthcare informatics company, today announced a wide-ranging partnership. Under the terms of their agreement, APCER Life Sciences will become an exclusive authorized reseller of Advera’s powerful Evidex™ platform for signal detection, comparative analysis, and outcomes research, and will integrate Evidex into its services offerings for drug safety and medical affairs.

“Advera Health has built the big data solution that pharmacovigilance professionals have been waiting for – an easy-to-use platform to analyze, visualize, and find meaning in the accelerating volume of safety cases that are diligently documented and reported every day during development and post-marketing,” said Suneet Walia, President and CEO of APCER Life Sciences. “We are proud to become an exclusive partner to Advera and equip our safety and outcomes scientists with the Evidex platform to enhance the value we bring to our clients in signal detection, comparative safety reviews, and market access research.”

Advera’s Evidex™ is a scalable, simple-to-use, web-based data and analytics platform that provides comprehensive coverage on the safety profiles of both approved and clinical stage drugs. Evidex features peer-reviewed, proprietary analytics, focused on safety signal detection and management. Its analytics are built upon core data assets from curated clinical trial results, the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), and client-provided data. Additionally, direct downstream medical cost calculations and outcomes analyses allow the impact of a product’s safety profile to be effectively communicated to all stakeholders. APCER’s clients will have the opportunity to utilize Advera’s Evidex™ platform and advisory services to better identify, manage, and communicate safety risks.

”As a leader in its field, APCER Life Sciences has recognized that proactive signal management, comparative safety research, real-world evidence generation, and commercial planning support are the areas that represent the future for pharmacovigilance,” said Brian M. Overstreet, president and CEO of Advera Health Analytics. “We are very pleased to partner with APCER Life Sciences, whose deep expertise in this market will help to inform our future development and accelerate the roll out of our services to meet the growing demand within their client base.”

The announcement of the partnership coincides with the opening of the DIA Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management Strategies conference in Washington, DC, an annual forum that brings together industry, academia, regulators, and patient representatives for thought-provoking sessions and candid discussion of common challenges. Representatives of APCER Life Sciences and Advera Health Analytics will be on hand through Wednesday to debut the partnership and discuss their solutions at Table 11 in the Exhibitor Ballroom.

About APCER Life Sciences

APCER Life Sciences is committed to improving health in partnership with its clients. It brings together safety, medical, regulatory, and technology resources to ensure that patients receive the safest, most effective therapies possible.

To learn how APCER Life Sciences works together for better health, please follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook; visit http://www.apcerls.com; and contact APCER at one of their global offices.

About Advera Health Analytics

Advera Health Analytics is a healthcare informatics company that improves patient outcomes and reduces systemic healthcare costs through the comprehensive analysis of drug evidence. Utilizing proprietary data-mining and analytics, Advera Health makes evidence accessible, actionable, and predictable. Advera Health provides solutions to enterprise markets including managed care organizations, health systems and hospitals, and the pharmaceutical industry. Please visit http://www.adverahealth.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages for more information about the company.