CLICK Products Now For Sale on RevNutrition.com

This is a drink that a lot of people can benefit from, and now thanks to this partnership with RevNutrition, we have the ability to reach out to more people than ever.

CLICKco LLC, a company known for developing a unique, highly refined coffee house-caliber protein and espresso drink, announced its CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink is now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com, a popular website for nutritional products.

CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix has become popular among health-conscious consumers who love coffee but are looking to add more protein to their diet and reduce calories.. By placing its products for sale on RevNutrition.com, CLICKco LLC now has access to a brand new audience of people who are already focused on their health.

“We are excited to announce that CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix is now available for sale on RevNutrition.com,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco, LLC. “This is a product that does not really have an equal on the marketplace, so its uniqueness combined with its health benefits and great taste will surely make it a success in this new channel. We’re thrilled to be able to continue growing our brand reach with RevNutrition.”

CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix is the only pure espresso/protein drink mix available anywhere in the market. It features more than 16 grams of high-quality protein, double-shot of gourmet espresso and 1/3 of the daily essential vitamin requirements, making the beverage the perfect pick-me-up to use as a mid-day snack or a meal replacement. It is especially beloved by people dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle who might not otherwise have time to prepare a complete breakfast or healthy snacks during the day.

Additionally, the beverage is designed to provide consumers with the energy they crave without sacrificing anything in terms of nutrition or protein count. Unlike many espresso beverages, there is no high calorie, sugar or fat to worry about. CLICK’s unique formula offers that “wow” taste that can be enjoyed, hot, cold, or blended just like your favorite coffee house drink! CLICK brings more purpose to the coffee experience. CLICK® comes in three highly popular coffee-house flavors, mocha, vanilla latte, and caramel and is naturally flavored, colored and is gluten-free.

“We are pleased to have the chance to reach out to more people and introduce them to CLICK®,” said Smith. “This is a drink that a lot of people can benefit from, and now thanks to this partnership with RevNutrition, we have the ability to reach out to more people than ever.”

For more information about CLICKco LLC, visit http://www.drinkclick.com.