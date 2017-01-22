Cipla Nutrition Makes Impact at ECRM Trade Show

Cipla Nutrition, a South African sports nutrition company dedicated to creating a line of superior fitness products for dedicated athletes, announced it attended the recent January ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

The Cipla Nutrition brand is the only sports supplement brand affiliated with a leading multinational pharmaceutical organization. Many internationally known South African rugby and cricket players and even Olympic athletes use Cipla products and have endorsed them for their superior quality. The company brought these products to show major retail buyers at the ECRM conference.

“We were very excited to have the chance to attend the ECRM trade show in South Carolina,” said Mark Daly, Chief Financial Officer of Cipla Nutrition. “This convention allowed us to introduce our products to some of the top retail buyers in the nutritional and health product industry. We also had the chance to meet some of the most influential figures in our industry and form greater connections, which will ultimately help us to make a larger impact on athletes across the globe.”

Cipla Nutrition’s products are developed through extensive consumer research and address a wide variety of common fitness and health needs. Each product is uniquely formulated to provide an optimal level of nutrients required to deliver on the product’s promise. All supplements made by Cipla are categorized depending on the goal and performance benefit. This means there are products for Cipla that are ideal for any fitness level, including everyday active, high performance, ultimate shape and pro performance.

At ECRM events, retail buyers visit suppliers in private meeting spaces to discuss product launches, marketing strategies and other initiatives.

“We believe this event was incredibly beneficial to our company, and we look forward to continuing to speak to and work with some of the foremost thinkers and retail figures in our industry,” said Daly. “We are excited to see what the future has in store for us!”

For more information about Cipla Nutrition, visit http://www.ciplanutrition.com.