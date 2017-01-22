Payscape to Sponsor NIKE Coach of the Year Clinic

"This is our first time sponsoring Nike’s Coach of the Year Clinic, but we’re confident it’s going to prove a great resource for us to keep serving our athletic community,” said Jeremy Wing, CEO at Payscape.

Payscape announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Nike Coach of the Year (COY) Clinic in the company of college football royalty. With speakers like Derek Mason, Head Coach for Vanderbilt, and Mark Stoops, Head Coach for Kentucky, this event is sure to draw eager athletic minds from across metro Atlanta. Held January 26, 2017, at the Hilton Doubletree in Tucker, Ga., the COY conference is a perfect venue to display Payscape’s newly revamped software and build a presence in the coaching society.

“It’s an exciting time for Payscape as we continue to make improvements to our software and give organizations a simplified user-interface with robust features. This is our first time sponsoring Nike’s Coach of the Year Clinic, but we’re confident it’s going to prove a great resource for us to keep serving our athletic community,” said Jeremy Wing, CEO at Payscape.

Other speakers will include local coaches from schools in the Atlanta area. Head coaches from Roswell High School, Valdosta High School, and Spalding High School will host lectures and hold breakout sessions to answer questions and present advice about their time in the industry.

Payscape’s revamped online registration software, which is designed to seamlessly integrate with any website and accept payments, will launch in March, 2017. The new technology is tailored for camp and clinic registrations by eliminating all paperwork and allowing users to manage every bit of data online including participant and payment information, program trend reports, signature-required documents, and beyond.

About Nike’s Coach of the Year Clinic

The 2017 NIKE Coach of the Year Clinics will feature the nation’s top college football coaches speaking at 15 sites in every corner of the nation. These clinics, founded by legendary coaches Bud Wilkinson and Duffy Daugherty more than 40 years ago, are "state of the art" events featuring 76 Division 1A college head coaches on the NIKE staff. To learn more visit https://www.nikecoyfootball.com/home and receive play-by-play updates @NikeCoyFootball.

About Payscape

Founded in 2004, Payscape is an award-winning, financial technology provider dedicated to making it simple for small to mid-size business owners to process valuable transactions. Our portfolio of services works to connect discordant SaaS platforms, while providing best-in-class customer support to both customers and strategic referral partners. With a sales force of 200 entrepreneurs, we continue to innovate in the FinTech space & simplify payments for merchants. Learn more about the company at http://www.payscape.com and subscribe to #fintech updates @Payscape.