ProV International was named a Finalist today in the 'Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year' category in the 11th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes seven of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The final results will be announced during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Finalists from the U.S.A. and several other nations are expected to attend.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges. Entries were considered in 61 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 53 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

Ajit Nair, CEO and Founder of ProV comments; “Our recognition as a finalist is the perfect way to launch 2017. The success can only be credited to the dedication ProV has put into helping our clients with developing innovative business solutions through the help and dedication of our talented teams. We are honored to be considered for the Oscars of Business, and we are looking forward to building and growing on this success through 2017.”

Members of seven specialized judging committees will determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging, to take place January 23 - February 1.

“This year’s first-round judges were treated to many inspiring stories of sales, customer service and business development success around the world,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “The final judges will have a tough task to determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists. We look forward to announcing the results at the awards gala in Las Vegas next month.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About ProV

ProV was founded in 2003 to reduce I.T complexity using services and technologies that don't get in the way - powerful enough to meet the complex demands facing today's enterprises. By streamlining processes, we help companies improve productivity and reduce errors while still saving money. We've assembled a great team to help streamline enterprise day-to-day processes and change how I.T implementation, management, and support work. Now, ProV is a team of over 600 peers across offices in the US, Germany, India, and the Philippines. Learn more at http://www.provintl.com

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.