“project44’s partnership with McLeod allows us to embrace modern technological capabilities without having to devote significant internal development resources,” says Michelle Potter, Senior Director, Strategic Development at England Logistics.

project44, a Chicago-based enterprise cloud company providing a modern connectivity replacement to legacy systems such as EDI and rate bureaus, and McLeod Software today announce the launch of a robust integration solution delivering McLeod PowerBroker® users access to project44’s Less-than-Truckload (LTL) API-based transportation solutions.

This partnership supplies PowerBroker users instant and normalized carrier data directly from the capacity providers connected into the project44 network. Ultimately, the new connectivity offering reduces McLeod’s LTL customers’ administrative costs while increasing their productivity and improving their strategic relationships with both their customers and capacity providers.

The API-based transactions available within the PowerBroker interface now include:



Automatically secure accurate carrier quotes, including base rates and accessorial charges, with limited manual intervention. This incorporates any customer specific pricing that a customer might receive.

Access live lane-by-lane transit time calculations, including weekend and holiday days, to increase carrier selection confidence and better meet customer expectations.

Tender loads to and retrieve real-time shipment status updates from the connected LTL carriers, accelerating visibility during transportation execution while improving internal efficiency.

“The new capabilities that project44 is bringing to the market will clearly offer a competitive advantage to logistics companies who are managing LTL freight for their customers,” said McLeod Software Founder and CEO, Tom McLeod. “We are very happy that we have been able to work with project44 in bringing this integration solution between our products to market so quickly, to make that competitive edge available to McLeod PowerBroker user.”

One such client already leveraging project44’s solutions within the PowerBroker Interface is England Logistics, Inc., a subsidiary of C.R. England. “project44’s partnership with McLeod allows us to embrace modern technological capabilities without having to devote significant internal development resources,” says Michelle Potter, Senior Director, Strategic Development at England Logistics. “It has been clear from the start that the Rating, Dispatch and Tracking services are going to save us a lot of money, while also delivering more accurate shipment data than our previous legacy systems provided.”

The project44 service offering is available in McLeod Software’s PowerBroker Version 16.2 and above.

About McLeod Software

Transportation companies that work with McLeod Software find the best ways to improve customer service levels and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, and drive automation to destroy inefficiency. McLeod Software is the leading provider of transportation dispatch, accounting, operations and brokerage management software, and document management systems. Specifically developed for the trucking industry, McLeod Software's advanced management solutions and services enable transportation companies to increase their efficiencies while reducing costs. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.

About project44

project44’s enterprise SaaS integration platform is powering the dynamic supply chain of the future through global, on-demand connectivity and visibility. With project44, retailers, ecommerce, suppliers, 3PLs, brokers and trucking companies (LTL, TL, final mile) are able to communicate critical data with the rest of their supply chain in a synchronous, real-time manner. Learn more at http://www.p-44.com.