In response to a growing demand for premium, individualized residential treatment that addresses the unique needs of mid-life adults struggling with addiction, Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. announced today the opening of Silver Ridge near Asheville, North Carolina.

“I am incredibly excited about the opening of Silver Ridge. Over the course of my career in behavioral health, I have struggled in helping mid-life adults find treatment that specifically meets their developmental needs,” said Chad Husted, Vice President of North Carolina Operations for Pyramid Healthcare. “Balancing family life, marriage, work issues, and changes in health are unique stressors that need to be addressed with intentionality and purpose in treatment. Silver Ridge is committed to filling this void and helping clients achieve not only a life of recovery from substance abuse, but a life of meaning.”

Located at 183 Old Turnpike Road in Mills River, NC, Silver Ridge is a fully-remodeled, 10,000-square foot home that sits on nearly 12 acres of secluded property overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Silver Ridge program is specifically designed to treat mid-life adults who may be experiencing discrepant transitions of growth and loss, or changes in health, career, and aspirations. Through developmentally specific therapeutic and holistic methods, Silver Ridge aims to address the issues of mind, body, and spirit that are common among this demographic.

Silver Ridge strives to provide an exclusive treatment setting for clients who are committed to their recovery and focused on building a strong, long-lasting legacy.