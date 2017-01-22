BCT Mourns the loss of Henry “Hank” Johnson.

Henry (Hank) Johnson, Founder of BCT, peacefully passed away January 12 at the age of 81.

In a message to the BCT Franchise Network, Bill Wilkerson, Owner, said: “I have known Hank for over 40 years and will really miss him. He loved and admired all of the staff and Franchisees in his journey to build BCT.”

Hank was born on Governor’s Island in New York and later moved to Florida. In 1975, he founded the printing franchise called Business Cards Tomorrow (BCT) which he remained a part of in some capacity for many years, most recently serving as President from 2001 to his retirement in 2004. Upon retiring, he and his wife Toni moved to The Villages in central Florida. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge. What he enjoyed the most was visiting one of the squares in the evening to watch the line dancers and the excellent entertainment.

Hank was a lifelong learner with a passion for business, a love for people and a zest for life. His positive and effervescent personality inspired and motivated all who crossed his path. He will be greatly missed and will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew him.

A party to celebrate his life will be held at the family home on February 4th at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society or another animal shelter.

About BCT International

BCT is ranked among North America’s largest wholesalers of short run full color, raised and flat offset commercial stationery products in North America. BCT provides next day service on many business stationery, full color and rubber stamp products. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, BCT's 34 plant locations provide wholesale service and products to print brokers, retail printers, mailing centers, office supply houses, form distributors, ad agencies and other retailers throughout United States and Canada. BCT has over 30 years of experience serving the printing and graphic arts industries.