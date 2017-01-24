HARBER ft Sara Kendall, "What We See" - artwork “What We See” is HARBER’s best work yet. This song has big potential and the production is splendid for this style of electronic dance music, falling somewhere between Brooklyn hipster bar and Miami pool party.

Smooth. Fresh. Hopeful. Not one to let his youth betray his determination, HARBER is among the new breed of DJ and electronic music producer who knows what he wants. HARBER’s “What We See” featuring Sara Kendall is out now.

With a sizzling female vocal and a sultry production style, “What We See” is HARBER taking the raw ingredients of a bubbly track and molding them into a piece with solid dancefloor potential. HARBER is patient and the pacing of this song is mid-tempo with a sophisticated sway. A noteworthy production trait of “What We See” is the way HARBER pushes Kendall’s vocals to the front of the mix as she hits the high notes for the chorus. HARBER knows his strengths as a producer and he’s unafraid to flex his musical muscle.

“What We See” is HARBER’s best work yet. This song has big potential and the production is splendid for this style of electronic dance music, falling somewhere between Brooklyn hipster bar and Miami pool party. The vibe of the song is urbane and fashionable with a sharply syncopated bassline and a staccato beat that’s delectable.

HARBER (real name, Harry Berman) is an American DJ and producer currently studying music theory in New York City. Having honed his skills as a live mixer at the Scratch DJ Academy in New York, HARBER also refines his studio production skills by studying under successful professional producers. As a live DJ, HARBER has opened for Rick Ross, Pusha T and A$AP Ferg at New York venues Hudson Terrace, Hilo Bar and others. HARBER’s recent nightclub residencies include a three-month stint at Limelight in Greensboro, North Carolina. He counts as his musical influences, Eminem, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Rolling Stones, Drake and Ed Sheeran. Said HARBER of his thirst for creating and sharing music, “I see dance music as a blend of genres and I use it as an opportunity to express my creativity. I really hope to reach out to people on an emotional level.”

Sara Kendall is a Berklee College of Music graduate and singer/songwriter from Massachusetts known for her haunting, introspective vocals. As a performer, Kendall has appeared onstage at venues in Boston and New York. Her recent releases include the songs, “The Grip,” “Detach Me,” “Every Woman’s Man,” “How Does It Feel” and “I’ll Be Your Skin,” among others.

Listen to HARBER featuring Sara Kendall, “What We See” (Original Mix), here: https://soundcloud.com/harbermusic/what-we-see-feat-sara-kendall

