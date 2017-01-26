We look forward to owning this asset and appreciate the trust and confidence that our investors and their advisors place in us.

Militello Capital, a greater Washington, DC private equity investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cypress Industrial Park, a 256,838 square foot industrial flex portfolio in the heart of the central Florida industrial market in Orlando, Florida. The Portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a mid-size portfolio in a highly sought after submarket. Cypress Industrial Park was acquired for $18.5 million, with capital support led by financial advisors seeking access to vetted and privately held income-producing real estate investments on behalf of their high-net-worth clients.

The portfolio was acquired in partnership with Denholtz Associates of Matawan, NJ, a privately held, fully integrated real estate development, investment and management company.

“The opportunity to partner with Denholtz and acquire such an attractive asset in a thriving market such as Orlando was very appealing,” says Matt Brady, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Militello Capital. “We look forward to owning this asset and appreciate the trust and confidence that our investors and their advisors place in us.”

"Our partnership with Militello Capital to acquire Cypress Park provides us with an exciting opportunity to expand our existing footprint in the rapidly growing Orlando submarket," said Stephen Cassidy, President of Denholtz Associates. "We see the Florida industrial market as an area with strong growth potential and look forward to continuing to strategically target investment opportunities in the state with the help of our capital partners like Militello Capital.”

The Portfolio comprises five single-story light industrial buildings totaling 256,838 square feet on 23.47 acres. The flex building design offers tenants suites ranging from 1,726 square feet to over 33,600 square feet (one single tenant building) and both grade level and dock high loading. The buildings were constructed between 1987 and 1997 with tilt-wall construction and an average clear height of 19’ 6”. The Central Florida industrial market is highly sought after by small and large companies due to its close proximity to all of the major transportation arterials, making it easy for customers to distribute on a local, regional and national level.

Militello Capital

Militello Capital is a private equity firm founded by Advisors for Advisors. We provide educational tools, technology and investments in the real economy to elevate Advisors' businesses and modernize their clients' portfolios. For more information, visit http://www.militellocapital.com.

Denholtz Associates

Denholtz Associates is a privately held, fully integrated real estate development, investment and management company with more than 60 years of commercial real estate experience. Denholtz Associates actively targets multi-tenant office and industrial properties in select markets to diversify risk and provide maximum returns for its capital partners. Utilizing its substantial in-house operational capabilities and extensive knowledge of targeted locations, Denholtz capitalizes on unique opportunities in the marketplace. Additional information for Denholtz Associates is available online at http://www.denholtzassociates.com/