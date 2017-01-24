Scenes from Passport to Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma Wine Country's premier Passport-style weekend At 45 participating wineries throughout Dry Creek Valley, guests will enjoy elaborate themed parties with exquisite food and wine pairings. Guests can meet Sonoma County’s most renowned chefs, including Michelin-starred Chef Charlie Palmer....

Tickets sales open Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. PST for the 28th Annual Passport to Dry Creek Valley, hosted by the Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley (WDCV). New this year are several VIP ticket add-ons, offering guests opportunities for intimate vineyard designate tasting experiences, meals with winemakers and vineyard tours.

At 45 participating wineries throughout Dry Creek Valley, guests will enjoy elaborate themed parties with exquisite food and wine pairings. Guests can meet Sonoma County’s most renowned chefs, including Michelin-starred Chef Charlie Palmer, Diavola Chef/Owner Dino Bugica, Bistro 29 Chef/Owner Brian Anderson and other culinary stars, savoring their inspired culinary creations alongside newly released and limited edition wines. Wineries taking part range from the internationally-acclaimed Ridge Vineyards and Ferrari-Carano, to boutique wineries like Nalle and Talty, that produce fewer than 2,000 cases per year.

Live entertainment and activities support the wineries’ unique themes. Music will include a Beatles cover band, bluegrass, jazz, Hawaiian music from Maile Swing, funk from The Jacktones and more. At Quivira Vineyards, guests will have the chance to blend their own custom herb salts from biodynamically-grown estate herbs. Winery themes range from the glamorous (think Prohibition-era speakeasy) to the goofy (think Caddyshack), with unforgettable food and wine at each stop.

WHEN:

Friday, April 28, 2017 -- Prelude to Passport

Saturday & Sunday, April 29 & 30, 2017 from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Dry Creek Valley is located in the heart of Sonoma County, just 15 minutes from Sonoma County Airport (STS) and 70 miles north of San Francisco and Bay Area international airports SFO and OAK. Direct flights into STS are available on Alaska Airlines from Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle and Portland; visitors on these flights can check a case of wine for free on their flight home. American Airlines flies from Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) to STS. Festivities take place at 45+ Dry Creek Valley wineries. A complete list of lodging options can be found at http://www.drycreekvalley.org.

TICKETS:

General Admission Price: $135.00 for a 2-Day Passport or $80.00 for Sunday-only Passport. $55.00 for Daily Designated Driver Tickets. Tickets go on sale online at http://www.drycreekvalley.org on February 1, 2017 at 10:00 am PST.

Add-Ons:

$200 - First Class Upgrade - Includes one Prelude Dinner & our new Vineyard Designate Experience

$130 - Frequent Flier Upgrade - Includes one Prelude Lunch & our new Vineyard Designate Experience

$25 - Vineyard Tour - Attend a vineyard tour the morning of Passport, offered Saturday & Sunday

Prelude to Passport Price: $75.00 for a Friday Lunch Ticket; $150.00 for a Friday Dinner Ticket

Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. VIP add-on experiences are highly limited.

About Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley:

Dry Creek Valley is a premium winegrowing region in northern Sonoma County, California, anchored by the charming town of Healdsburg. Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley® (WDCV) is a 501c6 non-profit trade association of over 60 wineries and 150 winegrape growers. Formed in 1989, the association represents a multi-generational family community of vintners and growers committed to growing high-quality fruit, producing world-class wines, and welcoming visitors to experience Wine Paired with Life®. Being good stewards of the land means that we are preserving the quality of our wines and the unparalleled beauty of Dry Creek Valley for future generations to discover. For more information, visit http://www.drycreekvalley.org.

