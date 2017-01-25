Brady Releases Updated Floor Marking Guide

Brady Floor Marking Guide Our Floor Marking Guide explains the positive impact of a color-coded floor marking system, and provides valuable information on the steps that are needed to get your floor marking job done right.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today released its updated Floor Marking Guide. This informative guidebook includes the benefits of color-coded floor marking, tips, industry regulations, examples, solutions and more.

“With the right floor markings in the right places, your facility can benefit from leaner, more efficient operations and improved safety,” says Jim Bray, global product manager at Brady. “Our Floor Marking Guide explains the positive impact of a color-coded floor marking system, and provides valuable information on the steps that are needed to get your floor marking job done right.”

Brady’s Floor Marking Guide offers 9 tips to help readers establish effective floor marking, then backs up this information with a color standards guide and visual examples of what colors to use in various areas of a facility. It also offers key features to consider when selecting floor marking materials.

