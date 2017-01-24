Advanced Equine Comfort LLC today announced its continued partnership with Stromsholm Ltd, the UK’s leading specialist both in hoof care and horseshoes. Stromsholm Ltd will continue to distribute the UK/European community-patented Easy’s Slipper Heart Bar®.

Easy’s Slipper Heart Bar is a glue-on horseshoe that provides positive frog support and therapeutic relief for laminitis, flat feet, quarter cracks and more. On Sept. 27, 2016, the product received its US Patent D767830 designation. Easy’s Slipper Heart Bar comes in sizes 00 to draft size nine.

“Two years ago, Stromsholm requested a heart-bar prototype, and this glue-on was developed specifically for them,” said Sue Blair, founder and CEO, Advanced Equine Comfort. “Easy’s Slipper Heart Bar now comprises nearly 75 percent of our sales, with more requests coming in each month.”

“We see Sue and Advanced Equine Comfort as true partners,” said Carl Bettison, owner, Stromsholm Ltd. “We were looking for a shoe that would provide superior frog support, and she got it done. We are proud to offer Easy’s Slipper Heart Bar to our customers across the UK and in Europe.”

###

About Easy’s Slipper®

Easy’s Slipper, from Advanced Equine Comfort LLC, is the therapeutic glue-on horseshoe that provides shock absorption and vibration dissipation to improve joint and bone health. Easy’s Slipper encourages hoof growth and physical movement to grow healthier hooves and happier horses. The superior shock absorbency decreases stress on the bones, ligaments and joints, allowing natural flexing of the hoof, resulting in enhanced blood flow and increased oxygenation of the horse’s body. The built-in rocker can be easily adjusted by a farrier for the desired breakover for proper movement and soundness.

Visit http://www.advancedequinecomfort.com to learn more, and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/easysslipper

About Stromsholm Ltd

Established in 1972, Stromsholm Ltd has over 40 years’ experience and is proud to have been awarded the Royal Warrant from her Majesty The Queen. Stromsholm has grown from selling horseshoe studs from the kitchen table, into the UK’s leading specialist both in hoof care and horseshoes. Today, many of the worlds top race horses and competition horses are shod with Kerckhaert Horseshoes which Stromsholm are proud to distribute The Royal Kerckhaert Horseshoes across the UK. Our comprehensive range of horseshoes is complimented with an extended range of tools and equipment required by today’s professional farrier. Our products also include many of the leading hoof care products available on the market today.

Learn more at stromsholm.co.uk and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/stromsholmlfarriersupplies