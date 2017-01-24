Moelven Chooses Exari to Streamline Operations

Full visibility into all of our contract data will allow us to improve compliance across our entire enterprise.

Exari, the leading provider of enterprise contract management software, announced today that Moelven Industrier ASA, a Scandinavian industrial group with over $1 billion in revenue, has selected Exari in an effort to gain complete contract transparency, with intentions to roll out the solution across their 52 subsidiaries.

Exari fully implemented will be able to give Moelven complete visibility into all of its contract documents and data with one central repository. By moving away from multiple storage systems and locations, they will be able to easily report on dates, terms and commitments which were previously overlooked and not quantified. This is expected to deliver an increase in revenue while also reducing risk.

“Adopting an enterprise contract management platform such as Exari will improve our daily operations,” said Even Lutnæs, CIO at Moelven. “Full visibility into all of our contract data will allow us to improve compliance across our entire enterprise.”

"The agreement with Moelven represents yet another important proof point into a new industry for Exari," said Robert Flint, SVP of worldwide sales at Exari. "Supporting a growing business with an increasing need for privacy at HQ while enabling good transparency into all business units through shared agreements are top priorities to so many Enterprises today."

"Moelven is a recognized leader in their industry and we're delighted to welcome them to the Exari family," said Øystein Namtvedt, managing director and CTO at Exari Norway. "Our solution will contribute to their growth while they contribute to ours."

For more information on Exari solutions, please visit us at http://www.exari.com.

About Exari

Exari is the market-leading Enterprise Contract Management platform for delivering 100% Contract Certainty™. Hundreds of thousands of users across 80 countries use Exari for contract creation, negotiation, contract analytics as well as for strategic sourcing. Five of the top fifteen global banks, four of the world’s top insurance brokers, and numerous market-leading energy companies use Exari.

Exari is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Oslo and Bergen, Norway, London, UK, Munich, Germany and Melbourne, Australia. Learn more at http://www.Exari.com