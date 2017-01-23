“Millions of square feet have been demolished, many buildings have been put back in service and we are moving tenants in regularly,” says Dan Gerovac - Port Manager

Center Port Terminal will be an exhibitor at the upcoming Marcellus-Utica Midstream Conference in Pittsburgh, PA, January 24-26, 2017. Center Port Terminal is located at the epicenter of the Utica/Marcellus gas shale operations, with 52 barge slips, 12 miles of captive rail and 1,700 acres of midstream site-ready infrastructure.

“Taking Appalachian Gas to the world” is a focus of the Marcellus-Utica Midstream Conference. Industry research shows current production at 21 Bcf/d of natural gas and 106,000 bpd of crude oil. Over 25% of the wells in the region do not currently have full takeaway capacity. Center Port Terminal’s continued site development and recently expanded port capabilities, offer an immediate solution to help midstream companies handle rising logistical challenges.

The development features turnkey opportunities for tenant expansion and unprecedented logistical support. To date, Fairmont Santrol, Wildcat Minerals, Mid South Carbon Corporation, G-Metco Inc, EQT, Alpha Hunter Drilling, Blue Racer Midstream, in association with Caiman Energy and Evolution Energy Solutions, all call Center Port Terminal home. McKees Rocks Harbor Services (“MRHS”) opened fleeting operations at Hannibal Development’s Center Port Terminal and in only 90 days the volume of barge traffic tripled. Center Port Terminal is currently the regions multi-modal leader with a port capacity of 3,600,000 tons annually. “Millions of square feet have been demolished, many buildings have been put back in service and we are moving tenants in regularly,” says Dan Gerovac - Port Manager, “We have recently engaged McKees Rocks Harbor. Prior to the barge services, the area was limited to trucking on Ohio Route #7 and rail only, but now the combination of Pipelines, Rail and Barging opens up a world of opportunities.”

Niagara Worldwide LLC manages the Hannibal Development’s Center Port Terminal as well as acquires, manages, markets and sells repurposed manufacturing sites, chemical plants, mills, and biofuel / biomass power plants across the United States and Europe. In addition, it manages more than three million square feet of warehouse and office space.