We urgently need bright, creative thinkers dedicating their scientific careers to food and agriculture."

The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, a nonprofit organization that supports innovative science through unique partnerships, seeks outstanding early career nominees for the 2017 New Innovator in Food and Agriculture Research Award.

Continued scientific innovation is critical to meeting the needs of a world in which one in nine people suffers from hunger. The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research created the New Innovator in Food and Agriculture Research Award to help support the next generation of food and agriculture scientists.

The New Innovator in Food and Agriculture Research Award funds promising individuals pursuing research with potential to sustainably enhance agricultural production or improve health through food. Nominees will compete for up to 10 awards, with each awardee receiving up to $600,000 over three years.

Institutions of higher education, other nonprofit research institutions and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are encouraged to nominate up to two candidates for the Award. Nominees must be within the first three years of tenure-track or equivalent faculty careers.

“We urgently need bright, creative thinkers dedicating their scientific careers to food and agriculture, whether that means developing methods to grow more food with fewer resources, uncovering nutritional knowledge that leads to better health, or identifying ways for crops to thrive under conditions like drought or a changing climate,” said Dr. Sally Rockey, the Foundation’s executive director. “The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research is proud to play a part in developing talent today to help tackle food and agriculture challenges now and in the future.”

Eligible nominees will be invited to apply for an award within one of seven research categories and will be evaluated on their research program proposals as well as a demonstrated commitment to mentoring.

In November 2016, the nine inaugural recipients of the New Innovator in Food and Agriculture Research Award were awarded a total of $4.95 million from FFAR and the recipients’ respective institutions.

Learn more about the nomination process and the 2016 winners of the New Innovator in Food and Agriculture Research Award at http://www.foundationfar.org/new-innovator.

About the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research:

The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, builds unique partnerships to support innovative and actionable science addressing today’s food and agriculture challenges. Leveraging public and private resources, FFAR will increase the scientific and technological research, innovation, and partnerships critical to enhancing sustainable production of nutritious food for a growing global population. Established by the 2014 Farm Bill, FFAR is governed by a Board of Directors chaired by former Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman and with ex officio representation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Science Foundation.

Learn more: http://www.foundationfar.org | bit.ly/FFARNews. Connect: @FoundationFAR