FXGiants is pleased to announce the launch of its Affiliates Program, a major addition to the existing Partnership Program.

FXGiants Affiliates, is a well-structured program with very generous commissions, sales and marketing tools, benefiting referrals focusing on online sales of new markets.

Commissions vary depending on the client’s country of origin and reach up to $800 for each qualified trader referred. Visit our official website http://affiliates.fxgiants.com to see the CPA Payment Plans.

It takes only few steps to become an approved FXGiants Affiliate, simply visit our website http://affiliates.fxgiants.com and register your details.

Meet our team at the Financial Partners Expo 2017 (stand P13). The 2-day conference, is taking place at ExCeL London on the 9th – 12th February 2017 and will give us the opportunity to meet you and discuss the potentials and opportunities of becoming an FXGiants Partner.

About FXGiants

FXGiants is an FCA regulated, international online trading broker, giving access to retail and institutional investors from more than 150 countries in the world, to the global financial markets with the best trading conditions.

With full access to over 200 trading instruments, clients can trade forex, shares, futures, precious metals, spot indices and commodities with very competitive spreads.

FXGiants is a trade name of 8Safe UK Limited. 8Safe UK Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA No. 585561).

http://www.fxgiants.co.uk

For more information about the FXGiants Affiliates Program please send email to affiliates(at)fxgiants(dot)com