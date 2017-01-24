Asset Management Module The core emphasis of Mindmatrix as a company and as a platform has always been about helping our clients sell more. One key method to make this happen is by offering salespeople and channel partners a very clear roadmap that ends in a sale.

Mindmatrix has added a number of new features to the Asset Management module of its channel and sales enablement platform. These work to offer a better, guided sales process for its sales users. The new features include the addition of an asset configuration tab and a global asset search. The upgrade also boasts a sharper filter management. Users can assign multiple filters to assets, delivering laser-focused search results because the platform’s global asset search engine cuts across all asset categories.

The enhancement also includes asset-opportunity integration. The Mindmatrix platform automatically maps the assets to the opportunities and offers asset recommendations to the users. The filters may be linked to the buyer position in the sales cycle, asset type, or any other asset quality, helping users narrow down the search results.

Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix says, “The core emphasis of Mindmatrix as a company and as a platform has always been about helping our clients sell more. We strongly believe that one key method to make this happen is by offering a guided sales process, one, in which salespeople and channel partners are given a very clear roadmap that ends in a sale. A major element of this roadmap includes guidance on the use of sales and marketing assets. We figure that the easier you make it for the salespeople to use the assets, more likely they are to use them.” Quoting the American Marketing Association, Harbinder said, “According to the American Marketing Association, 95% of assets created by marketing are never really used by sales, while salespeople spend 30 hours a month searching for and creating their own selling materials. Our recent enhancements can help turn this around drastically by making it easy for salespeople and channel partners to locate the right sales or marketing asset quickly. By integrating the assets with the opportunities, by mapping them to the right buyer stages in the sales cycle, we are making it easy for salespeople and channel partners to find and use the assets."