Belatrix Software, a leading software development company, has announced its appointment of seasoned financial executive, Horacio Yenaropulos, as its new Chief Financial Officer. Yenaropulos brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to Belatrix, with expertise in corporate strategy and finance, financial planning, investor relations, and risk management.

Prior to joining Belatrix, Yenaropulos held senior financial leadership positions at leading companies in Latin America, including Hidronor Chile, Vina San Pedro Wine Group, and PricewaterhouseCoopers Argentina. At PwC, where Yenaropulos spent 14 years, he was most recently the manager of its financial consulting group, where he advised and guided organizations on financial and corporate strategy.

“I am eager to be joining the Belatrix team at this exciting time. Belatrix has demonstrated rapid growth and is positioned to be a leading organization in the evolving software development space”, said Horacio Yenaropulos, CFO at Belatrix.

In the past few weeks Belatrix has also announced several other key positions to strengthen its management team:



Jose Gramaglia, one of Belatrix’s most senior and tenured executives, has become the VP Innovation. Jose Gramaglia will be tasked with diversifying Belatrix’s business, and creating the internal space to encourage and foster Belatrix’s unique innovation culture.

Martin Alfieri has taken the role of Delivery Manager and will be tasked with ensuring the high level of consistency and quality which characterize Belatrix projects.

Alejandro Pasccon has become Belatrix’s new Mobile Lab Director, and will focus on strengthening Belatrix’s mobile development services.

Miguel D'amore has become Belatrix’s Center of Excellence (CoE) QA Automation Director. Miguel D’amore will focus on further developing Belatrix’s automation testing capabilities, already one of Belatrix’s key differentiators.

Luis Robbio, Belatrix’s CEO, commenting on the appointments, said “This is an exciting time at Belatrix, and as we work towards aggressive growth objectives, that creates opportunity for our people. We’re delighted to welcome Horacio to Belatrix, and congratulate the others on well-deserved promotions.”

About Belatrix Software:

Belatrix Software helps clients achieve the full impact of their R&D capabilities developing high quality, innovative software, QA, testing and mobile solutions that enables clients to generate best-in-class software products, decrease time to market, and gain competitive edge.

Belatrix's clients include both established Fortune level and emerging, venture backed firms. Some of the firm's clients are Disney, Adobe, SiriusXM, mFoundry, and Chatham Financial. Belatrix is a South American company with offices in Naples, New York, San Francisco, London, Mendoza, Buenos Aires and Lima. For more information, visit http://www.belatrixsf.com.

Media Contacts:

Fernando Gonzalez Aguirre

press(at)belatrixsf(dot)com