Company Growth Fuels Hiring of Chief Operations Officer for BNG Team

BNG Team, a business solutions company that provides credit card processing and professional payments solutions, has promoted one of their team members to Chief Operations Officer.

In February of 2016, BNG Team hired Jason Gibb as the Product Development Director for their ConnectBooster division. In this role, Jason successfully led the software development team, while overseeing product development and direction.

Because of company growth, as well as demands on the growing business, Gibb has accepted the position of Chief Operations Officer.

“We’re very excited to have Jason move into the role of Chief Operations Officer, and we’re honored that Jason accepted the internal promotion to COO. We’ve felt since the beginning that Jason’s skill set, character, and attitude fit our team well. With Jason in this role, we can now execute our plans to further improve our internal company operations, streamline our company processes, and help create an environment where our operations are running smoothly,” said BNG Team CEO, Brady Nash.

In his new role, Gibb will be focusing on the following initiatives:



Overseeing the day to day operations across all BNG divisions

Leading the execution of company management strategies

Integration of company vision, goals, and business policies

Driving process improvement initiatives

Jason holds an MBA from North Dakota State University, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Reed College. Jason lives in Moorhead, Minnesota with his family.

“We feel Jason is a great fit as the new COO at BNG Team. As we grow, it’s our goal to make sure we have the right team members, in the right seats, in order to support our customers and help tackle the rapid growth of our company. We’re passionate about hiring and retaining top notch talent in order to best serve our customers and partners. That begins with roles like Jason’s,” said CEO, Brady Nash.

About BNG Team: BNG Team is a Fargo-based business solutions company that provides credit card processing and professional payments solutions to businesses across North America. BNG Team has four divisions, in BNG Holdings, BNG Technologies, ConnectBooster and BNG Design. To learn more visit http://www.bngteam.com