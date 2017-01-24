With a technology that compresses natural gas in a more efficient way, Simple-Fill is delivering an affordable solution for compressing natural gas.

Today Simple-Fill, developer of an innovative technology that compresses natural gas in a more efficient, reliable and affordable way, announced it will be fueling fleet vehicles for the Safelite AutoGlass® facility in Worthington, Ohio. The largest vehicle glass repair and replacement company in the U.S. has tapped Simple-Fill to reduce operating expense with a more predictable and environmentally friendly fuel to power their commercial fleet.

Companies that rely on fleets, like Safelite, spend millions of dollars per year on fuel. Forecasting fuel prices is critical, but also challenging. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects fuel costs will increase over the next 12 months – in fact, experts predict the national average for gasoline will increase $0.16 per gallon – and diesel could reach $2.70 per gallon in 2017. Natural gas prices are more stable and therefore more predictable thus offering a more reliable alternative fuel for companies today.

“Safelite AutoGlass is committed to innovation in all aspects of our business, including exploration of alternative methods for fueling our fleet of vehicles,” said Doug Herron, EVP & CFO of Safelite AutoGlass. “We’ve searched for a partner in our quest for fuel efficiency as well as carbon footprint reduction, and we are excited to partner with Simple-Fill to finally make it happen. With a technology that compresses natural gas in a more efficient way, Simple-Fill is delivering an affordable solution for compressing natural gas. We’re hopeful their solution will enable us to fulfill our efficiency and social responsibility goals, so we can continue to focus on delivering a memorable service experience for our customers.”

Unlike conventional compression methods, Simple-Fill uses liquid to compress, cool and dehydrate natural gas, while eliminating methane leakage. The technology was originally conceived in 2012 at The Ohio State University’s Center for Automotive Research.

In 2014, Simple-Fill signed an exclusive technology license with Ohio State and has been developing the technology since. Today, Simple-Fill is working with leaders in the Compressed Natural Gas industry, including Worthington Industries and Parker Hannifin Corporation to bring this unique approach to the mass market.

“With the volatility of oil prices, we recognize the power of our approach to deliver a better compressor to fuel today’s vehicles,” said Rob Underhill, founder and president of Simple-Fill. “Our partnership with Safelite AutoGlass signals a first step in bringing our groundbreaking technology to more fleets and we’re excited about what is on the horizon for natural gas compression.”

About Simple-Fill

Simple-Fill is changing the way vehicles are fueled with an innovative technology that compresses natural gas in a more efficient, reliable and affordable way. Leveraging liquid to compress, cool and dehydrate natural gas, Simple-Fill has eliminated the complexity and cost of traditional compression methods, enabling more industries to take advantage of these groundbreaking capabilities. Unlike gasoline or diesel, natural gas prices are more predictable and therefore, businesses can better forecast transportation costs. In addition to being more cost effective, Simple-Fill’s technology helps companies using fleet vehicles to improve their carbon footprint and evolve with the future of fuel. For more information, visit http://simple-fill.com/

About Safelite AutoGlass®

Safelite AutoGlass® is the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair and replacement services with more than 7,400 MobileGlassShops™ and company stores in all 50 states. Last year, more than 6 million customers chose Safelite for its 24/7 national contact centers, advanced online scheduling, superior repair and replacement systems, and the industry’s only nationwide lifetime guarantee. Founded in 1947, the Columbus, Ohio-based company employs more than 13,000 people across the United States. For more information, visit Safelite.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

