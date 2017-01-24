kCura Relativity Best in Service logo Compliance’s longstanding partnership with Relativity continually drives us to pursue the highest standards of innovation, security, and service excellence.

Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and managed review provider, announced that it has once again earned kCura's Relativity Best in Service designation, which recognizes Relativity Authorized Partners who provide an exceptional Relativity experience for end users. This is the third consecutive year Compliance has been named to this group of Relativity partners.

Compliance has built its reputation in the eDiscovery market on the strength of its project management capabilities, data solutions expertise, and state-of-the-art data infrastructure. Relativity is an integral part of Compliance’s Discovery-as-a-Service (DaaS) system, which is set to release the DaaS 2.0 update at Legaltech New York in February 2017. The DaaS system provides an intuitive, easy-to-use platform and client management portal for self-directed case and user management, supplemented by Compliance’s expert litigation support team. It offers law firm and corporate counsel clients a straightforward alternative to using multiple eDiscovery technology vendors and outdated per-case pricing models.

“Compliance’s longstanding partnership with Relativity continually drives us to pursue the highest standards of innovation, security, and service excellence,” said Marc Zamsky, COO of Compliance. “Together, we’re making it even easier and more cost-effective to manage the complexities of eDiscovery.”

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners’ individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for their duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

“While evaluating our partners for Relativity Best in Service, we look for technical expertise, customer service, and product knowledge,” said Andrew Sieja, president and CEO of kCura. “We are happy to again recognize Compliance Discovery Solutions for their hard work and commitment to providing a great Relativity experience to their customers.”