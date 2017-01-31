Balance Point Unveils New HR Consulting Service

Dave A. of Think DM2, a Balance Point client, anticipates the service, “I can’t say enough about Balance Point’s attention to their clients. Their service is unlike any in the industry. I’m looking forward to exploring what BPHR can do for my business.”

Recognizing a need in the market, Balance Point’s founders responded with the launch of Balance Point Human Resources (BPHR), touted as a different HR consulting experience. What’s unique about this service is that it ensures clients' HR compliance through a high-touch approach. It is not a set it and forget it-type service like those typically offered by national vendors. By eliminating the worry associated with remaining compliant, it frees clients to focus on the strategic side of HR.

Co-founder John Egan explains: “A dedicated Balance Point HR Generalist will routinely meet with each client, fully integrating within their organization, to make sure they are taking advantage of the range of services available to them. They’ll find that once the need (of maintaining compliance) is eliminated, they can focus on what they want—having their HR efforts support their long-term business goals.”

About Balance Point: Established in 2003, Balance Point provides human capital management solutions to small- and mid-sized businesses throughout the New Jersey and New York areas. The company’s commitment to “putting the client first” is evident in their approach to customer service and in their pursuit of new technology and services to address their clients’ growing needs.