Pond Lehocky welcomes Matthew J. Allen as our newest workers’ compensation attorney, joining our western Pennsylvania office in Pittsburgh. Mr. Allen has extensive experience preparing and litigating cases for state, federal and appellate courts regarding employment law, construction law, real estate, and general civil litigation.

His comprehensive legal background has made Mr. Allen exceptionally prepared for the transition to practicing workers’ compensation law.

“Participating in frequent depositions and arbitrations and drafting motions representing many different clients has armed me to fight for workers’ rights in the courtroom,” he said. “When my previous firm represented public and private employers, I gained valuable insight to defense strategies that will now serve the interests of injured workers.”

Mr. Allen’s family background helped solidify his dedication to representing workers, especially the union and blue collar workers he was raised with in Chicora, PA.

“I grew up in a small, blue-collar town,” said Mr. Allen. “My experience working on a line at a steel mill for three summers is where I saw first-hand the importance of standing up for workers’ rights.”

Mr. Allen can be reached at mallen(at)pondlehocky(dot)com.