With the tremendous growth in the medical spa space over the last few years, there’s a need for updated and accurate information so we can all make the best choices for our businesses, and it’s part of AmSpa’s mission to fill that need.

During the past five years, the medical spa industry has grown and evolved to a point where it has become one of the most exciting and lucrative new industries in the country. Because of this, it is now more important than ever that the industry have its own credible state of the industry report. In order to meet this need, the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) is launching the 2017 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report, administered by MarketData Enterprises and sponsored by Modern Aesthetics® magazine. The report—the only up-to-date resource of its kind focusing specifically on medical spas in the United States—will gather information including:



Medical spa geographical and ownership data;

Breakdown of medical aesthetic facility types;

Medical spa size and revenue averages;

Most common medical spa procedures;

Medical spa patient profiles;

Medical spa staffing and compensation benchmarks;

Revenue expectations and forecasting; and

Regulatory compliance

This data, once aggregated, will provide an accurate snapshot of the industry and allow stakeholders to make better business decisions.

From today until February 7, AmSpa will be collecting data from medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. Anyone completing the short questionnaire will receive the report’s executive summary of major findings and will be entered into a drawing for a free iPad Air 2. Once the survey period is complete, the results will be tabulated and analyzed,and the full, comprehensive study will be available by May 1, 2017, at http://www.americanmedspa.org.

“Data has changed how companies do business throughout all industries in the 21st century,” says AmSpa founder/director, Alex R. Thiersch, JD. “With the tremendous growth in the medical spa space over the last few years, there’s a need for updated and accurate information so we can all make the best choices for our businesses, and it’s part of AmSpa’s mission to fill that need.”

The American Med Spa Association provides business and legal resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices across the country. AmSpa’s training seminars – including Medical Spa Boot Camps and The Next Level workshops – provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing business. AmSpa members receive access to legal summaries of the laws governing medical spas in their state, access to an exclusive medical spa insurance program, and many other benefits.