GreyCastle Security Wins Inaugural Cyber Security Award

GreyCastle Security (greycastlesecurity.com) is the winner of the inaugural Cyber Security Award presented by the Albany Business Review, the leading business publication in Albany, New York.

The new awards program celebrates individuals and businesses in the Albany area that contribute to the success of the technology sector in the Capital Region. U.S. News and World Report has identified Albany as the best city in which to find tech jobs outside of San Francisco and San Jose. The Albany Business Review will honor GreyCastle Security and other winners of the inaugural Tech Awards competition at a luncheon on Feb. 17.

GreyCastle Security, a 5-year-old firm co-founded by Reg Harnish and Mike Stamas, is the leading cybersecurity services provider dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity and the practical management of cybersecurity risks. The company, which operates in 42 states, was ranked by Cybersecurity Ventures in 2015 and 2016 as among the Cybersecurity 500 hottest firms in the world to watch. GreyCastle Security solutions also were recognized as innovative in 2015 by the Center for Economic Growth.

“Awards and recognitions like these affirm that our exclusive focus on cybersecurity – all day, every day – is dramatically improving the way businesses and individuals are adapting by improving their cybersecurity awareness and managing their risks,” said Harnish, GreyCastle CEO. “We are proud of our approach and our people, and we’re grateful to be recognized with this Cyber Security Award for our efforts.”

