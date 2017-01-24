ParqU.com Offering 5,000 Super Bowl Parking Spaces

Our growing customer base is matched by real enthusiasm by parking lot owners looking for new and cost-effective ways to market their spaces.

Houston based ParqU.com, which finds parking spaces for sports fans driving to distant events, has entered into agreements to market 5,000 Super Bowl parking spaces to game-goers on Super Bowl Sunday.

The ParqU.com website acts as an online agent for area parking concessions.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held in Houston’s NRG Stadium on February 5th and is expected to have over 70,000 fans in attendance.

“Sports fans traveling to big games want to be assured of parking spaces when they arrive,” says ParqU chief executive officer Kevin Cruz. “For a very minimal fee, we’re able to fix them up with guaranteed parking and eliminate that worry.”

Begun in 2016 to serve those driving to area college football games, the company has rapidly expanded operations to include other cities. This year’s Super Bowl marks its first venture into serving National Football League events.

“The response from parking concessions is very positive,” adds Cruz. “Sports venues are typically served by multiple lots but not all are known to out-of-town visitors. Or even by local residents. We’re able to act as a central marketplace for those parking spaces while at the same time helping keep prices competitive.”

He adds that the coming year will see ParqU expanding its operations into even more cities nationwide, as well as covering additional types of events.

“As Internet commerce continues to expand our services seem a natural and increasingly popular fit. Our growing customer base is matched by real enthusiasm by parking lot owners looking for new and cost-effective ways to market their spaces,” says Cruz.

For more information about the company and its services visit https://www.parqu.com or phone (713) 377-4206.