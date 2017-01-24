Driver Safety Tool Saves Lives by Preventing Smartphone Distractions

I created Surpass as a way to stop the noise and temptation while they are in motion and make safety a priority.

Surpass, a safety tool for drivers that blocks incoming smartphone transmissions, officially launches in the Google Play Store this week. By temporarily suspending transmissions the vehicle operator receives, Surpass helps eliminate the likelihood of accidents caused by distracted driving.

“What is being called the Millennial Generation is absolutely smart phone territory,” says Mark Stewart, founder of Surpass, LLC. “I created Surpass as a way to stop the noise and temptation while they are in motion and make safety a priority.”

Surpass allows for a limited use of the user’s device with “Music Mode”, “Phone Allow List”, and “Navigation Mode”. Music Mode allows uninterrupted access to music playlists, while Phone Allow List is imperative for those emergency calls and important contacts. Navigation Mode is accessible through the device’s default navigation, and still blocks all other applications. Surpass doesn’t just suspend incoming transmissions, it also sends an auto-response informing the sender that the driver is currently on the road, and will get back to them shortly.

“With 10% of drivers between the ages of 15 and 19 (in 2014) involved in fatal crashes caused by distracted driving, I believe this is a necessary tool for parents to protect their children,” says Stewart. “Our forthcoming app update will feature a parental control feature for added peace of mind when parents hand the keys to their teens.”

Surpass is now available on the Google Play Store. For more information, and statistics on drivers' safety, visit http://www.surpassdownload.com.

ABOUT:

Surpass LLC was formally founded in Washington State in November of 2016 by Mark Stewart. Stewart’s background has been in the lending business for the last 30 years, where he did a lot of driving and experienced a lot of “close calls” on the road. Stewart knows first-hand how little time it takes to get distracted when you are checking emails, texting and calling people on the phone while driving. After a discussion with a colleague he decided to follow up with the idea of creating an app that would help prevent drivers from being distracted while driving.