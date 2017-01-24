Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named TraQtion, a supply chain quality and compliance software developed by NSF International, drawing on its nearly 70 years of food safety expertise, to its 2016 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list. The TraQtion online software service manages food safety, quality and compliance for supply chains, products and sites.

The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

“The software and technology sector continues to generate new and exciting opportunities for growers, food manufacturers, grocery retailers and the many logistics providers that support them,” notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics. “Today’s cloud-based solutions like TraQtion and mobile connectivity are helping create tools that are more flexible, affordable and responsive, making software and technology even more valuable to those in the global food supply chain.”

“Food safety and quality professionals’ must keep track of numerous data points originating from multiple sources to maintain compliance to safety and quality requirements,” said Sireesha Mandava, Senior Director, TraQtion. “We are honored that Food Logistics has selected TraQtion as one of its top 100 software and technology providers. As a cloud-based quality and compliance software, TraQtion allows a business to build a solution that works seamlessly with its current processes and procedures by integrating with other internal and external systems for a smooth flow of information,” Mandava continued. “Each solution has a wide range of modules to handle supplier, product and site compliance, allowing businesses to choose the depth and breadth of quality and compliance needed for their brand.”

Companies on this year’s FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list are profiled in the November/December 2016 issue of Food Logistics, http://www.foodlogistics.com.

For an overview of TraQtion, please visit the website.

For more information about TraQtion for current or prospective clients, please contact info(at)TraQtion(dot)com or Andrew Thorne at athorne(at)traqtion(dot)com or +1-734-645-6790.

For media inquiries, please contact Liz Nowland-Margolis at lnowlandmargolis(at)nsf(dot)org or +1-734-418-6624

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About TraQtion:

TraQtion is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that manages food safety, quality and compliance for supply chains, products and sites. Developed from the ground up using NSF International's food safety and quality expertise, TraQtion serves leading manufacturers, retailers and restaurants around the world that place a high emphasis on customer satisfaction and safety. TraQtion is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan and is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSF International (traqtion.com).

About NSF International:

Founded in 1944, NSF International is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. Operating in more than 165 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment. NSF is a global independent organization that writes standards, and tests and certifies products for the water, food, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment (nsf.org).