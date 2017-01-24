Ian K. Katz Group Opens Office in Westchester County

Ian Katz, principal real estate broker, Ian K. Katz Group Clients have so much at stake when purchasing a home, both financially and emotionally, and we believe they deserve complete transparency and the undivided loyalty of their real estate agent.

Ian K. Katz Group, an Exclusive Buyers Agency which launched in 2014, has announced that it has extended its footprint to Westchester County with office space in Rye Brook. The firm, which also has an office in Manhattan, is now better positioned to serve homebuyers searching for new residences in towns such as Rye, Rye Brook, Larchmont, Mamaroneck and Harrison.

The decision to expand to the Sound Shore was a direct result of client feedback and opportunities that Ian Katz, the firm’s principal real estate broker, saw in the market.

“There is renewed first and second-time homebuyer interest in the suburbs, particularly in Westchester, as prices-per-foot in New York City have returned to peak levels,” said Katz.

As an Exclusive Buyers Agency, Ian K. Katz Group is focused solely on providing expert guidance to homebuyers. The firm’s unique approach includes being legally bound by a pledge to only represent its clients when they purchase a home. Katz believes the firm’s business model, which is fairly new in New York State, could flourish in the area.

“We’re seeing younger families decide to relocate to the area, and our business model has resonated with this age group. They appreciate our exclusive focus on the buying process as we do not sell in-house listings and offer broad, unbiased exposure to the market,” Katz continued. “Clients have so much at stake when purchasing a home, both financially and emotionally, and we believe they deserve complete transparency and the undivided loyalty of their real estate agent.”

Ian and his wife Alison Katz know the process of relocating from New York City to Westchester County well, having recently moved to the area themselves.

“Westchester County presents a range of issues distinct from living in an urban environment, which is where many of our clients are coming from,” said Alison Katz, the firm’s co-owner and Exclusive Buyers Agent for Westchester. “Thanks to our own search for a home along the Sound Shore, we’ve gained intimate knowledge of the communities in this part of the county. This allows us to help clients find a home that perfectly fits their lifestyle needs.”

Ian K. Katz Group’s new office is located at 800 Westchester Avenue, Suite 641N in Rye Brook. For more information, visit http://www.iankkatz.com or call (914) 620-2686.

ABOUT IAN K. KATZ GROUP

Ian K. Katz Group is an Exclusive Buyers Agency representing homebuyers in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Westchester County’s Sound Shore. The residential real estate firm is focused exclusively on providing expert guidance and superior service to homebuyers, and its pioneering approach includes being legally bound by a pledge to only represent its clients when they purchase a home. The firm just wrapped up a notable 2016 with $18 million in consummated client transactions. Ian K. Katz Group has offices in Manhattan and Rye Brook, NY. For more information, visit http://www.iankkatz.com.