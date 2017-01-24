... I am confident the uniting of our great companies will help us maximize our collective potential to best serve our clients.

Texas Home Health, an AccentCare, Inc. company, is expanding its presence in Texas with the acquisitions of two personal care service companies: Padre Home Health in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Royalty Personal Assistance Service (PAS), in Texas City, Texas, effective January 1, 2017.

Well regarded in their respective markets, these two agencies align with Texas Home Health’s history of delivering consistently exceptional care for clients and their families. As Texas Home Health continues to grow, these acquisitions extend the company’s reach to help improve the quality of life for more patients.

“I am excited for these two agencies to join the Texas Home Health family,” said AccentCare CEO Steve Rodgers. “We are impressed with their leadership, and I am confident the uniting of our great companies will help us maximize our collective potential to best serve our clients.”

Established in 2011, Padre Home Health had employed 230 staff members, while Royalty PAS was started in 1998 and had 70 employees. All staff members were invited to transition under the new Texas Home Health ownership.

###

About AccentCare

AccentCare, Inc. is a nationwide leader in post-acute healthcare as well as specialized care management prior to acute episodes. Its wide variety of innovative services ranges from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice and care management. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has more than 19,000 compassionate professionals in over 110 locations across 10 states.

AccentCare’s mission is to deliver consistently exceptional care for its expanding list of clients/patients and their families. The agency is committed to improving the quality of living for more than 60,000 individuals each year.