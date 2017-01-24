Havis Inc., a leading manufacturer of mobile office solutions, has announced the addition of new series of docking and cradle solutions for the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 rugged tablet. Havis’ new DS-PAN-710 Series for the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 tablet offers slimmer docking and cradle solutions for mobile offices requiring a smaller footprint.

The new solution features a sturdy, all-metal design to maximize space without sacrificing strength or tablet security. One-handed tablet docking and undocking allows for convenient and comfortable use. At 11.13” width, 9.0” height and 2.9” depth, the low profile design saves space when mounted in any mobile office, whether in a vehicle cabin, on a forklift or on a cart. Full port replication and integrated strain relief provides safe and secure cable management and connectivity to essential peripherals such as printers, scanners and keyboards. The docking station includes lock and key supplied for peace of mind theft deterrence.

Havis’ full line of Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 docking solutions also includes the DS-PAN-700 Series of rugged, lightweight docking stations with built-in tablet charging. Havis offers a range of mounting options that allow for the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 to be safely and securely docked for usage in a variety of markets and applications, including material handling, public safety, utility and transportation industries.

Havis works directly with Panasonic to develop docking and cradle solutions that create a more comfortable, safe and productive mobile office. Havis docking and cradle solutions are ergonomically designed with rounded corners and edges to maximize safety and comfort. Havis’ solutions are tested to the industry’s highest safety standards, including vibration and environmental testing to ensure quality performance in the most rugged conditions.

For more information on Havis docking, cradle or mounting solutions, visit http://www.havis.com. To identify Havis docking and cradle solutions for a specific device, visit Havis’ Computing Device Configurator.

About Havis

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008-certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management, and fosters ongoing innovation. Havis’ patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. With headquarters in Warminster, Pa. and an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 250 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.