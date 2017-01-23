G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Account-Based Marketing Software Grid report to help businesses make the best account-based marketing technology buying decision. DiscoverOrg and Marketo were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

LeanData, Inc, Terminus, Infer, Bizible, and Engagio were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. DiscoverOrg earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while Marketo earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

About the Account-Based Marketing Software Grid report:

●The report is based on more than 255 reviews written by business professionals.

●Of the 32 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Account-Based Marketing category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 125,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.