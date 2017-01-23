G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Proposal Usability Index report to help businesses quickly identify the most usable proposal products. Paperless Proposal received the highest overall usability score with an 8.94 out of 10. The average score for the 11 products included in the report was a 8.08.

A product’s Usability score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of user-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products in the Proposal category according to their Usability scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the most usable proposal products based on the experiences of their peers. For vendors, media, investors, and analysts, the Index provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

About the Proposal Usability Index report:

●The report is based on more than 638 reviews written by business professionals.

●Of the 108 products listed in G2 Crowd’s proposal category, the ranked products each received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the user-related questions in G2 Crowd’s review form.

