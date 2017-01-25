Mountz Exhibiting at the MD&M West Show

Mountz will be displaying its latest assembly automation tools and torque measuring equipment

Mountz, Inc., a specialist in the design and manufacturing of torque control products, will be exhibiting at the MD&M West 2017 event. The exhibition is at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA and takes place February 7th through the 9th. Mountz will be displaying its latest assembly automation tools and torque measuring equipment.

Discover new assembly solutions developed for engineers in order to deal with the most demanding fastening applications. Since 1965, Mountz Inc. has proven its in-depth knowledge of torque and fastening solutions. Mountz will showcase many new products and solutions at the MD&M West event.



Automations & Robotics

Torque Measurement & Calibration Equipment

Position Control Torque Arms

Next Generation Preset Torque Screwdrivers

Award Winning Click wrenches

Using a quality torque tool makes a safer world through accuracy and precision. Controlling torque is essential for companies to ensure their product’s quality, safety and reliability isn’t compromised. The failure of a three-cent fastener that isn’t properly tightened can lead to catastrophic or latent failures. Fasteners that are insufficiently fastened can vibrate loose and excessive torque can strip threaded fasteners.

For 32 years, MD&M West (Medical Design & Manufacturing) has helped take medical devices from concept to market by uniting cutting-edge technology with the industry’s foremost minds. This is the one-stop event to experience a resource-rich expo floor with live demonstrations and working machinery of the latest assembly technology, equipment and products. For more information, visit http://mdmwest.mddionline.com/.