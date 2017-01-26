The growth in identification strengthens KickFire’s innovative IP-to-Company API and helps its users use IP address intelligence to broaden their account-based marketing (ABM) programs beyond US markets

KickFire, the leader in IP address intelligence and company identification technology, today announced double-digit growth in European company identification rates, particularly in the United Kingdom. Driven by further concentration on its proprietary TWIN Caching® technology, the growth in identification strengthens KickFire’s innovative IP-to-Company API and helps its users use IP address intelligence to broaden their account-based marketing (ABM) programs beyond US markets.

“Cookie-based targeting – in its current state – limits marketers from reaching small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) because cookie data is often lacking for international markets thus, motivating a large increase in targeting with IP addresses,” said KickFire CEO, Stephen Oachs. With more individuals becoming involved in the B2B buying process, it is important to generate brand awareness in larger segments of a targeted account. Traditional account-based marketing strategies rely on cookie data to track and identify companies and influenced decision makers, but with growing international regulations, using cookies to target companies outside the US has been problematic.

With KickFire’s advanced IP address intelligence, powered by TWIN Caching, marketers can identify the IP addresses of target account lists around the globe. By systematically caching and analyzing over four billion IPv4 addresses, KickFire far exceeds the leading B2B cookie database of one billion B2B cookies. And with its recent focus on expanding international IP address intelligence in United Kingdom and Europe, KickFire continues to be the industry leader in delivering the highest quality IP address translation and company firmographic data.

