Forexus announced today that Chat eDiscovery, a software solution to process, deduplicate and create transcripts of instant messaging data such as Bloomberg, Lync or Skype, extends its support for dynamic review inside the Relativity platform. Forexus has been partnering with kCura in order to bring the state-of-the-art chat data review experience, allowing the reviewers to dynamically filter out irrelevant "noise" data, such as disclaimers, joining and leaving notifications and other system events. This way of review enables the investigators to find and focus on the relevant information faster and more efficiently than ever before.

In addition to the dynamic message filtering prior to or during the review, Forexus claims that Chat eDiscovery can reduce the review population by up to 64% by performing a sophisticated deduplication procedure on individual chat messages.

Chat eDiscovery is a chat data processing platform trusted by both large organizations as well as small service providers around the world. It is being developed in cooperation with UBS, where the bank decided to roll it out in all its processing locations worldwide.

Forexus and Chat eDiscovery have been recently featured in the Relativity Ecosystem, which includes best-in-breed integrations and highly customized products for customers to pick and choose the solutions that best suit their unique workflows.

"Chat eDiscovery really is unique — providing an easy workflow for managing, analyzing, and producing chat data with Relativity. As data volumes grow, variety does too, so we see this as a huge benefit for our customers," said Andrew Sieja, president and CEO of kCura.

Forexus will be presenting their solution as well as Relativity Chat eDiscovery review module at LTNY 2017 (Legaltech New York 1/31 – 2/2) and will be providing a demo to the registered visitors and partners at booth #1601.