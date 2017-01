Dignity Health opened its newest freestanding emergency room in Glendale, Arizona last Friday. The new facility is licensed under Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital, which opened last year in the West Valley. To celebrate the grand opening, Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room – Glendale Camelback hosted a ribbon cutting and donated $5,000 to the Copper Canyon High School Band.

“On behalf of our entire team, we are pleased to be a part of the Glendale community and look forward to providing residents with access to high quality emergency medical care,” said Dr. Joseph Heidenreich, MD, Facility Medical Director of the new Glendale Camelback facility.

The Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room is a full-service emergency room, licensed by the state, and open 24-7. The new facility is staffed by board-certified physicians, emergency trained registered nurses and radiology technologists, and equipped with a full radiology suite and an accredited laboratory. Additionally the new emergency room has full access to Dignity Health’s network of physicians and specialists.

The new Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room in Glendale is located at 8310 W. Camelback Rd., Glendale, AZ 85305. For more information, visit http://www.azgeneraler.com/locations/glendale-camelback-rd.

About Dignity Health, Arizona Service Area

Dignity Health in Arizona includes five outstanding hospitals – Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, which includes Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph's Westgate Hospital and Arizona General Hospital. From this foundation, Dignity Health in Arizona has expanded into a comprehensive health care system, which includes imaging centers, clinics, specialty hospitals, urgent cares, insurance providers, an accountable care organization and other clinical partnerships. The Dignity Health Medical Group includes more than 40 practices and covers a wide range of specialties. Dignity Health in Arizona is part of Dignity Health, one of the nation’s largest health care systems. For more information, please visit http://www.dignityhealth.org/arizona.

About Adeptus Health Inc.

Adeptus Health (NYSE: ADPT) is a leading patient-centered healthcare organization expanding access to the highest quality emergency medical care through its network of freestanding emergency rooms and partnerships with premier healthcare providers. Adeptus Health owns and operates First Choice Emergency Room, the nation's largest and oldest network of freestanding emergency rooms and owns and/or operates facilities in partnership with Texas Health Resources in Texas, UCHealth in Colorado, Dignity Health in Arizona, Ochsner Health System in Louisiana and Mount Carmel Health System in Ohio. All Adeptus Health freestanding facilities are fully equipped emergency rooms with a complete radiology suite of diagnostic technology, on-site laboratory, and staffed with board-certified physicians and emergency trained registered nurses. For the last four years, Adeptus Health has exceeded the 95th percentile in patent satisfaction according to patient feedback collected nationwide by Press Ganey Associates Inc. Adeptus Health also was named a 2016 Best Workplaces in Healthcare by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. For more information please visit adhc.com.

About Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital

Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital is a full-service healthcare facility, licensed by the state as a general hospital. Spanning 39,000-square-feet, the hospital has inpatient rooms, two state-of-the-art operating rooms - for inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures, an emergency department, a high-complexity laboratory and a full radiology suite offering the latest technologies. Furthermore, patients have full access to the Dignity Health area facilities and physicians, and the hospital provides Phoenix-area residents with 24/7 access to emergency medical care. Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room is a fully-equipped off-campus emergency department, located within the community to bring a greatly needed access point to emergency medical care. For more information, visit azgeneraler.com.