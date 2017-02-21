Financial Education Without a Sales Pitch

Four Seasons Financial Education (FSFE) recently revealed their 2017 Financial Wellness Survey. This survey of 511 employees from around the US found that respondents were more likely to be satisfied with their employer's overall benefits package with the existence of a financial wellness program.

On scale of 1 through 10, those employees without a wellness program at work averaged a satisfaction rate of 5.66. Those employees with a wellness program available that included financial wellness rated their benefits at an average of 8.42. This represents an increase of 48.8% over the employee group without any wellness program at work.

The new FSFE survey also reviewed top financial goals, employer loyalty, benefits understanding, wellness statistics and more. The survey is conducted annually to help employers, wellness providers and benefits professionals understand trends in the financial wellness industry. The survey results can be found at http://www.FSFE.com/survey.

About Four Seasons Financial Education

Four Seasons Financial Education is provides workplace financial wellness services to companies throughout the US to help them improve their bottom line. Since 1986, we have helped corporations increase workplace productivity by focusing on the most important asset of the company - the employees. Services provided through RFG Advisory Group, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser.