Viaduct Ramps Up With New Talent Manager

Viaduct continues to ramp up with its most recent hire of Tom Hausler, who will serve as Talent Manager for the organization.

In this new position, Tom’s role will be to align startup and entrepreneurial companies with Viaduct to scale their business. Each emerging business will be handled differently, as each company will have unique needs in their growth strategy. Tom will also oversee the Viaduct talent portal, which will be accessed both by candidates who want to work at a startup, as well as emerging companies who want to view candidates who are already vetted and ready to work.

Tom possesses 5+ years in recruiting and has worked in roles supporting both national accounts and local western New York companies. Most recently, Tom led the direct hire efforts for Superior Group’s Buffalo market, along with managing a team of recruiters. Tom brings a strong knowledge of the Buffalo Niagara employment climate, as well as expertise in talent acquisition, growth strategies, hiring process improvement, retention and candidate engagement strategies.

“I am very excited about Viaduct’s launch,” Tom Hausler said. “Viaduct fills a void of expertise in hiring that many startup and emerging companies need in order to scale their business.”

About Viaduct

Viaduct provides entrepreneurs with access to a group of world-class experts in innovation, executive and technical talent, market intelligence, regulatory affairs, business development, and marketing/brand-building. Learn more at http://myviaduct.com/.